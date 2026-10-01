India and Pakistan set for historic Asian Games cricket final showdown
Dubai: India are set to face Pakistan in the Asian Games men’s cricket final for the first time after the defending champions claimed a victory over Sri Lanka in the semifinal in Nisshin on Thursday.
India posted 169 for seven after being sent in to bat, with Ishan Kishan producing a crucial unbeaten 80 from 46 balls. The left-hander struck four boundaries and five sixes as India recovered from a series of early wickets.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also provided momentum at the top of the order with a 21-ball 38, while Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel lost their wickets without making an impact.
Jasprit Bumrah was the only non-spinner in the entire bowling lineup. He didn’t disappoint as he sent Sineth Jayawardena and Sohan de Livera back to dugout in the very first over. Axal and Sharma also took two wickets each. The Sri Lankan batting lineup was all out for 45, giving the Men in Blue a 124-run victory.
Pakistan had already booked their place in the final earlier in the day after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-reduced semifinal. Chasing 112 from 13 overs, Pakistan recovered from 53 for four before Abdul Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 15 balls and Hasan Nawaz’s 27 not out guided them to the target in 11.3 overs.
The first-ever Asian Games final between the nations will take place on Saturday, October 3, at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
India are defending the gold medal they won at the 2022 Asian Games, while Pakistan will be chasing their first-ever men’s cricket gold at the Games. Pakistan have previously won Asian Games gold in women’s cricket, but their men’s side have never claimed the title.
Rain could add another twist to the final. Unlike the 2022 edition, when India were awarded gold after their final against Afghanistan was washed out because they were the higher-seeded team, the 2026 rules state that both finalists will reportedly share the gold medal if the final is abandoned. There is no reserve day for the gold-medal match.
A washout would therefore give Pakistan their first Asian Games men’s cricket gold medal, while India would retain their title as joint champions. However, with both teams getting to play their first matches today at the Games, it is highly likely the match will take place despite weather concerns.