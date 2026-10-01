Pakistan one game away from capturing their first gold in men's cricket
Dubai: Pakistan have reached the final of the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket tournament after beating Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-shortened semi-final in Nisshin, Japan.
The match was Pakistan’s first at the Games after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was washed out without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh also advanced from their quarterfinal against Malaysia without playing, with rain again deciding the outcome.
The semifinal was reduced to 13 overs per side after rain delayed the start. Bangladesh were restricted to 111 for seven, with Sufyan Moqim taking three wickets and Arafat Minhas claiming two. Pakistan were set a target of 112 to reach the gold-medal match.
Pakistan chased down the target after losing four wickets. Abdul Samad led the chase with an unbeaten 30, while Hasan Nawaz remained not out on 27 as the Men in Green completed the victory.
The victory also gave Sahibzada Farhan his first win as Pakistan captain. The 30-year-old was appointed captain for the Asian Games after establishing himself as a regular member of Pakistan’s T20 setup.
Pakistan will now play for the gold medal on October 3. They will face either India or Sri Lanka in the final, with the second semi-final scheduled to determine their opponents. India are the defending champions after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023.
The win also guarantees Pakistan their first Asian Games medal in men’s cricket since their 2010 bronze medal in Guangzhou. They missed out in the previous edition, losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh in 2023.