GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Pakistan reach first-ever Asian Games final after defeating Bangladesh

Pakistan one game away from capturing their first gold in men's cricket

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cricket can bring surprises. It has produced miracles before. Can this Pakistan side create one when it matters the most?
Cricket can bring surprises. It has produced miracles before. Can this Pakistan side create one when it matters the most?
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan have reached the final of the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket tournament after beating Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-shortened semi-final in Nisshin, Japan.

The match was Pakistan’s first at the Games after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was washed out without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh also advanced from their quarterfinal against Malaysia without playing, with rain again deciding the outcome.

The semifinal was reduced to 13 overs per side after rain delayed the start. Bangladesh were restricted to 111 for seven, with Sufyan Moqim taking three wickets and Arafat Minhas claiming two. Pakistan were set a target of 112 to reach the gold-medal match.

Pakistan chased down the target after losing four wickets. Abdul Samad led the chase with an unbeaten 30, while Hasan Nawaz remained not out on 27 as the Men in Green completed the victory.

The victory also gave Sahibzada Farhan his first win as Pakistan captain. The 30-year-old was appointed captain for the Asian Games after establishing himself as a regular member of Pakistan’s T20 setup.

Pakistan will now play for the gold medal on October 3. They will face either India or Sri Lanka in the final, with the second semi-final scheduled to determine their opponents. India are the defending champions after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023.

The win also guarantees Pakistan their first Asian Games medal in men’s cricket since their 2010 bronze medal in Guangzhou. They missed out in the previous edition, losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh in 2023.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's players celebrate their victory in the women's gold medal cricket match between India and Sri Lanka during the 2026 Asian Games.

India Women seal back-to-back final wins over Sri Lanka

2m read
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23, 2025.

Smriti Mandhana sets two world records in Asian Games

2m read
Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

3m read
Bangladesh defeat UAE, set up clash with India in Dubai

Bangladesh defeat UAE, set up clash with India in Dubai

2m read