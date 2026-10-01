The win also guarantees Pakistan their first Asian Games medal in men’s cricket since their 2010 bronze medal in Guangzhou. They missed out in the previous edition, losing the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh in 2023.

Pakistan will now play for the gold medal on October 3. They will face either India or Sri Lanka in the final, with the second semi-final scheduled to determine their opponents. India are the defending champions after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou in 2023.

Pakistan chased down the target after losing four wickets. Abdul Samad led the chase with an unbeaten 30, while Hasan Nawaz remained not out on 27 as the Men in Green completed the victory.

The semifinal was reduced to 13 overs per side after rain delayed the start. Bangladesh were restricted to 111 for seven, with Sufyan Moqim taking three wickets and Arafat Minhas claiming two. Pakistan were set a target of 112 to reach the gold-medal match.

The match was Pakistan’s first at the Games after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was washed out without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh also advanced from their quarterfinal against Malaysia without playing, with rain again deciding the outcome.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.