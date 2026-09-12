Will India seal record-extending eighth Women’s T20 Asia Cup title?

Harmanpreet’s team take on defending champions Sri Lanka in final in Dubai on Sunday
Seven-time champions India will look to add another trophy to their remarkable Women’s Asia Cup record when they face defending champions Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
India have been the dominant force in the continental tournament, winning seven of the nine completed editions and reaching the final on every occasion since the inaugural competition in 2004. They have also won 47 of their 51 Asia Cup matches.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will, however, be wary of a Sri Lankan team that ended India’s reign in the previous edition, securing a memorable eight-wicket victory in the 2024 final.
Both teams have remained unbeaten on their way to the summit clash, setting up what promises to be another closely fought encounter.
India’s dominance began with six consecutive titles between 2004 and 2016 before Bangladesh ended their perfect record with a three-wicket win in the 2018 final. India returned to the top in 2022, defeating Sri Lanka in the final, only to surrender the title to the same opponents two years later.
India have once again looked strong in Dubai, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana carrying much of the responsibility with the bat.
Shafali has been India’s leading batter in the tournament, scoring 168 runs, including two half-centuries. Her ability to score consistently on the slow, spin-friendly Dubai pitches has been one of India’s biggest strengths.
Mandhana has contributed 154 runs, including a century, although her campaign has also included two single-digit scores. Captain Harmanpreet is India’s next-highest scorer with 57 runs.
Harmanpreet acknowledged that the team’s middle order will need to step up in the final.
“We know we have such a good batting line-up, and I think when you have such a good batting line-up, it is only about whoever is doing well on that day,” Harmanpreet said at the prematch press conference.
“That person should take responsibility and finish the game for the team. I think that is the key on this pitch.”
The India captain has nevertheless been pleased with the way different players have responded when given opportunities.
“It is good to see that whoever gets the opportunity is coming up with solid performances,” she said. “We have managed to get runs on the board and our bowlers are coming up with some really solid performances. So overall, I’m really happy with the way we have played so far.”
Deepti Sharma has been equally influential with the ball. The all-rounder is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, with 11 wickets each.
Deepti has also provided valuable runs down the order, including a six-ball 13 in the semi-final against Bangladesh that helped India push their total closer to 150.
With Shree Charani offering control and Prema Rawat finding her rhythm, India’s spin attack has played a major role in their run to the final.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, enter the final with plenty of confidence after overcoming Pakistan by four wickets in a tense semi-final.
Athapaththu’s team appeared to be in serious trouble after slipping to 33/4 while chasing 131, having been reduced to 5/2 inside the first two overs. But Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 36 and Kavisha Dilhari’s 33 turned the chase around before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana calmly completed the job.
Sri Lanka showed similar resilience in the 2024 final, when Athapaththu and Harshitha struck half-centuries to help chase down a challenging target and secure a historic title on home soil.
“The way they batted in the middle overs is amazing, they absorbed the pressure. There has been pressure in the middle every time, so it is a really good sign,” she said.
Athapaththu also highlighted what another Asia Cup triumph would mean for Sri Lankan women’s cricket.
“After winning the last Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, it was really good for women’s cricket in Sri Lanka. The people’s mindset, especially the spectators and the board, everyone realised that our girls are playing really good cricket.
“So if we win this time, it’s really good for women’s cricket in Sri Lanka as well.”