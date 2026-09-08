Bangladesh defeat UAE, set up Women’s Asia Cup clash with India

India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on Thursday
The UAE’s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 came to an end on Tuesday after they suffered a 34-run defeat to Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The victory saw Bangladesh secure the final semi-final spot and set up a clash with India, while Pakistan will face defending champions Sri Lanka in the other last-four encounter.
Bangladesh bounced back from their defeat to Sri Lanka to finish second in Group B. India topped Group A, with Sri Lanka finishing first in Group B.
India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on Friday.
Bangladesh were put in to bat but struggled to build momentum, eventually posting 103 for seven in their 20 overs. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with 38 off 31 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana contributed 23 from 28 deliveries.
Nahida Akter provided a vital late boost after Bangladesh slipped to 55 for six. She scored 16 and shared a crucial 42-run seventh-wicket partnership with Sharmin to help Bangladesh reach a competitive total.
Nahida then made an impact with the ball, finishing with figures of 2-18. Marufa Akter continued her impressive form from Bangladesh’s previous match against Sri Lanka, taking two wickets for nine runs, while Rabeya Khan claimed three wickets.
For the UAE, Suraksha Kotte was the standout bowler, returning excellent figures of 3-11 from her four overs.
The UAE chase never gathered momentum as Bangladesh’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. The hosts were eventually restricted to 69 for nine in their 20 overs, giving Bangladesh a comfortable 34-run victory and the final semi-final berth.