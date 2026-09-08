UAE eye historic semifinal spot in high-stakes clash with Bangladesh
Dubai: United Arab Emirates are one of the newest teams in the Women's Asia Cup. The Emirati nation made their debut in the tournament in 2022 and even defeated Malaysia.
The team remained winless during their next Asia Cup trip after being put into a tough group that consisted of India, Pakistan and Nepal. However, times have changed and so have the UAE Women's cricket team as they face Bangladesh with a hope of going into the semifinals of the tournament.
The home country lost their opening game against defending champions Sri Lanka but claimed their first win against Indonesia. Suraksha Kotte's three wickets followed by double from Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh and skipper Esha Oza helped them all out the opposition for 73 runs.
UAE chased the target within 14 overs, opening a passage for possible entry into the knockout rounds of the Women's Asia Cup. However they have to win the game against the Female Tigers to clinch the spot, which can be quite challenging.
Bangladesh dominated their game against Indonesia, winning it by 71 runs. They lost a close contest against Sri Lanka, who sealed their spot into the semis. Both Bangladesh and UAE share two points with Nigar Sultana's side having advantage in net run rate.
However it won't be deciding factor unless a rainy weather unfolds in Dubai Cricket Stadium, which seems very unlikely. The winner of the Group B contest will then take on India in the semifinal. UAE are clearly the underdogs leading up to the game.
However, the side led by Oza can make headlines by clinching the knockout seat. The fans in UAE can stream the match on Starzplay.
Bangladesh Women Squad: Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Farjana Easmin, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter
United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Lavanya Keny, Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Mehul Pranav Kulkarni, Vaishnave Mahesh, Archara Supriya, Janani Thirukkumaran, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Athige Silva, Uttara Iyer