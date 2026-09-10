Bangladesh look to shock favourites India at Women's Asia Cup 2026

History backs India, but Bangladesh bank on 2018 magic to stun favourites
Dubai: India enters Thursday’s Women’s Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh as clear favourites, but their opponents will take confidence from one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.
The teams meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with India unbeaten in the competition after convincing wins over Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. Bangladesh reached the last four after finishing second in Group B and will need a major performance to reach the final.
India has dominated the overall T20I head-to-head, winning 20 of their 23 meetings with Bangladesh, while the Female Tigers have won only three. Two of those victories came during the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup, including a memorable three-wicket win over India in the final that secured their only title.
India also won their most recent Asia Cup meeting, beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the 2024 semi-final. Bangladesh last defeated their Asian rivals back in 2023.
India’s batting will again be led by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana has been particularly dangerous in this tournament, scoring 124 against Hong Kong as she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket.
Deepti Sharma is another player Bangladesh will need to contain. The all-rounder has already made an impact with the ball, including three wickets against Hong Kong.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to repeat their 2018 formula of playing without pressure as captain Nigar Sultana aims to lead the team to a win. With a place in the final at stake, India have the stronger record and form, but Bangladesh have already shown they can upset the odds.
The semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will take place in Dubai International Cricket stadium at 6:30 PM local time. Fans in UAE can stream the match on Starzplay while Indian residents can either stream it on Sony LIV app or watch it on Sony Sports Network. Fans in Bangladesh can stream the semifinal clash on T Sports.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Gunalan Kamalini
Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni