Bangladesh look to shock favourites India at Women's Asia Cup 2026

The semifinal match between India and Bangladesh will take place in Dubai International Cricket stadium at 6:30 PM local time. Fans in UAE can stream the match on Starzplay while Indian residents can either stream it on Sony LIV app or watch it on Sony Sports Network. Fans in Bangladesh can stream the semifinal clash on T Sports.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to repeat their 2018 formula of playing without pressure as captain Nigar Sultana aims to lead the team to a win. With a place in the final at stake, India have the stronger record and form, but Bangladesh have already shown they can upset the odds.

India’s batting will again be led by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana has been particularly dangerous in this tournament, scoring 124 against Hong Kong as she became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

India has dominated the overall T20I head-to-head, winning 20 of their 23 meetings with Bangladesh, while the Female Tigers have won only three. Two of those victories came during the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup, including a memorable three-wicket win over India in the final that secured their only title.

The teams meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with India unbeaten in the competition after convincing wins over Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. Bangladesh reached the last four after finishing second in Group B and will need a major performance to reach the final.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.