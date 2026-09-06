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Sri Lanka Women edge Bangladesh to seal Asia Cup semi-final spot

UAE play Bangladesh that will determine second team to qualify for semis from Group B

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Harshitha Samarawickrama
Harshitha Samarawickrama
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Sri Lanka Women secured their place in the Asia Cup semi-finals after surviving a spirited Bangladesh fightback to seal a tense four-wicket victory in their Group B clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 115 for victory, Sri Lanka looked comfortable early in the innings before Bangladesh’s bowlers produced a stunning fightback. Marufa Akter led the charge with three wickets, while Sultana Khatun and Ritu Moni also struck as Sri Lanka slipped to 82 for six.

With the pressure mounting, Harshitha Samarawickrama held her nerve and produced a composed unbeaten 48 off 37 balls. She received valuable support from Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana as Sri Lanka eventually reached 115 for six in 19.2 overs to complete the victory with four balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh found it difficult to build momentum after being put into bat. Dilara Akter provided an encouraging start with 26 off 26 balls, while Juairiya Ferdous added a quick 14 from 10 deliveries.

Sobhana Mostary then played a patient innings of 34 off 41 balls to keep Bangladesh’s hopes of posting a competitive total alive. However, wickets continued to fall during the second half of the innings, leaving Bangladesh restricted to 114 for eight in their 20 overs.

Chamudi Praboda was Sri Lanka’s standout bowler, finishing with three wickets for 21 runs, while Sugandika Kumari claimed two for 22.

Bangladesh’s bowlers then gave their team a genuine chance of pulling off an upset. Marufa was particularly impressive, returning figures of three for 21, while Sri Lanka also lost captain Chamari Athapaththu for just one.

However, Samarawickrama’s calm presence under pressure proved decisive. Her unbeaten knock ensured Sri Lanka crossed the finish line in a nail-biting finish.

Hosts UAE play a crucial match against Bangladesh on Tuesday that will determine the second team to qualify for the semi-finals from Group B.

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