India women return to Delhi after triumphant Asia Cup campaign

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The Indian women’s team returned to the New Delhi on Monday after clinching the Women’s Asia Cup title with a dominant victory over Sri Lanka in the final in Dubai.
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, pacer Renuka Thakur, Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma were among the players spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as the champions arrived home.
India produced a commanding all-round performance in the final, posting 183/5 before bowling Sri Lanka out for just 111 in 20 overs. Sree Charani was the star with the ball, claiming four wickets for 20 runs.
The foundation for India’s imposing total was laid by their blockbuster opening pair. Shafali Verma smashed 68 off just 39 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, while Mandhana scored 59 off 39 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes. The duo put together a record 129-run opening partnership.
Shafali finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer, accumulating 236 runs in five innings at an average of 47.20 and an astonishing strike rate of 171.01. She hit three fifties, including a tournament-best 68, and also registered the fastest women’s Asia Cup fifty, reaching the milestone in just 24 balls.
Mandhana was not far behind, scoring 213 runs in five matches at an average of 42.60, with a century and a fifty. During the tournament, she surpassed Mithali Raj to become the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket and also moved past Australia’s Meg Lanning for the most international centuries.
India’s spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani were equally influential. Deepti claimed 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 4.21, while Charani finished with 12 wickets at 5.58. Charani saved her best for the final, returning figures of 4/20.
However, India’s celebrations in Dubai were overshadowed by the trophy presentation controversy.
The Indian team did not collect the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi following their victory over Sri Lanka. Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, presented Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu with a cheque during the runners-up ceremony.
But when it was India’s turn, the players were not seen on the presentation stage. The broadcast instead cut back to the studio, while there was no footage of captain Harmanpreet Kaur or the Indian team receiving the trophy.
Before the presentation began, the Indian players had gathered in a huddle, with head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were also present, with Saikia and Shukla presenting the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal to Nandani Sharma after her two catches in the final.
The episode has echoes of last year’s men’s Asia Cup, when India also refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the tournament, the post-match presentation was delayed by around 90 minutes before the trophy was eventually removed from the stage.