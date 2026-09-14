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Indian pacer fined 10% after winning Women's Asia Cup 2026

India’s Kranti Gaud fined for provocative gesture in Asia Cup final win

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shafali Verma of India celebrate afterr taking the wicket of Pakistan batsman Muneeba Ali I during the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Saturday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Shafali Verma of India celebrate afterr taking the wicket of Pakistan batsman Muneeba Ali I during the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Saturday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Dubai: India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10% of her match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Gaud dismissed opener Imesha Dulani. The Indian pacer then gestured towards the pavilion.

Gaud was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5, which relates to using language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter after their dismissal during an international match.

Moreover, Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. One demerit point was also added to her disciplinary record. It was her first offence in a 24-month period.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Gaud’s sanction came after India won the Asia Cup for a record eighth time, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final. She gave away 8 runs while only recording one wicket in the game, which eventually led to her fine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were fined five per cent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in their semifinal defeat against Sri Lanka. They had ruled one over short after time allowances were considered.

Captain Fatima Sana accepted the sanction, which was imposed by match referee G.S. Lakshmi. Nevertheless, both women leave Asia Cup with certain amount of fine.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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