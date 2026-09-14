Meanwhile, Pakistan were fined five per cent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in their semifinal defeat against Sri Lanka. They had ruled one over short after time allowances were considered.

Gaud’s sanction came after India won the Asia Cup for a record eighth time, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final. She gave away 8 runs while only recording one wicket in the game, which eventually led to her fine.

Moreover, Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. One demerit point was also added to her disciplinary record. It was her first offence in a 24-month period.

Gaud was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5, which relates to using language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter after their dismissal during an international match.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.