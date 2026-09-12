Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up Women’s Asia Cup final against India

Title clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday
Sri Lanka held their nerve to beat Pakistan by four wickets on Friday and set up a repeat of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final against India in Dubai on Sunday.
Chasing 131, the defending champions overcame a shaky start before completing the chase with eight balls to spare. Sri Lanka slipped to 33/4 after 6.2 overs, but Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari steadied the innings with a crucial 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Samarawickrama scored 36 off 31 balls, while Dilhari made 33 off 33, putting Sri Lanka in a strong position. However, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana struck twice in the same over to remove both batters, leaving Sri Lanka at 109/6 and needing 22 runs from the final three overs.
Nilakshika Silva, unbeaten on 13, and Kaushini Nuthyangana, who finished 14 not out, kept their composure to guide Sri Lanka over the line.
Earlier, Pakistan struggled after being sent in to bat, slipping to 52/4 inside 10 overs. Sana then led the recovery with an unbeaten 47 off 36 deliveries as Pakistan finished on 130 for 5.
Sri Lanka, who won their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title in 2024 after defeating India by eight wickets in the final, will now meet the same opponents again in Sunday’s summit clash.
India, meanwhile, are chasing a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all three of their group matches before defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final.