Pakistan reach Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals

They will face Sri Lanka in the last four clash on Friday
Pakistan booked their place in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals with a commanding 72-run victory over Hong Kong, China at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Spinner Nashra Sandhu produced a sensational spell of 6/7 as Pakistan successfully defended their total of 143/8. Shawaal Zulfiqaar top-scored with a composed 47 to help Pakistan recover from another middle-order wobble and post a competitive total.
The victory set up a semi-final clash against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, they made a steady start with Muneeba Ali and Shawaal putting together 24 runs in three overs.
Muneeba’s stay at the crease ended when she was bowled by Iqra Sahar after mistiming a shot, while Gull Feroza’s difficult tournament continued as she was trapped lbw for just three. The Pakistan batter had registered consecutive ducks in her previous two outings.
Ayesha Zafar then injected some momentum into the innings, striking two boundaries in quick succession after joining Shawaal.
Shawaal, however, remained the backbone of Pakistan’s innings. The left-hander played a measured knock of 47 from 35 balls, rotating the strike intelligently while finding the boundary when opportunities arose.
Ayesha contributed a useful 26 off 19 before she was dismissed by Joyleen Kaur, who deceived her with a slower, tossed-up delivery. Pakistan reached the halfway stage at 82/3.
The innings then threatened to unravel as Shawaal, Sadaf Shamas and Eyman Fatima fell in quick succession, all to Kaur, leaving Pakistan struggling at 101/6.
Fatima Sana steadied the innings with an unbeaten 24 from 24 balls, while Tuba Hassan added 14 off 13. Tuba struck a four and a six off Kary Chan before being bowled while attempting to advance down the pitch.
Pakistan lost Umm-e-Hani late in the innings, but Fatima’s six off the penultimate delivery helped them finish on 143/8.
Pakistan made the perfect start with the ball, with Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal striking in successive overs to reduce Hong Kong to 1/2 after two overs.
Fatima bowled Mariko Hill with the final delivery of the opening over, ending a disappointing Asia Cup campaign for the batter. Sadia then trapped Miles lbw with her very first delivery.
Yasmin Daswani and Kary Chan briefly rebuilt the Hong Kong innings, sharing a 31-run partnership from 44 balls. However, their resistance ended once Nashra Sandhu entered the attack.
Nashra completely changed the game with a remarkable spell.
She first caught and bowled Daswani to break the partnership before removing Marina Lamplough in her next over. Bibi then attempted to play across the line against the spinner and was caught by Sadaf Shamas at midwicket.
Shanzeen Shahzad was next, caught by Sadia at extra cover, before Alison Siu was bowled with the following delivery.
The wicket completed Nashra’s maiden five-wicket haul in T20 internationals and made her the first Pakistan bowler to claim six wickets in a women’s T20I.
She completed her outstanding spell by bowling Iqra Sahar with the final ball of her four overs, finishing with astonishing figures of 6/7.
With Nashra tearing through the Hong Kong batting order, the innings eventually folded for 71. Pakistan’s fielders did give Hong Kong some breathing room by putting down a few chances, but the result was never in serious doubt.
Umm-e-Hani took the final wicket by dismissing Joyleen Kaur, sealing Pakistan’s 72-run victory.
Nashra was named Player of the Match for her match-winning performance.