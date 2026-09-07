Pakistan looking to bounce back in Women's Asia Cup 2026

Women in Green seek redemption against Hong Kong after heavy India defeat
Dubai: Pakistan's Women Cricket had quite a disappointing weekend after getting all out against India for 55 runs. The Women in Green now have the chance to bounce back as they face Hong Kong at 2026 Women's Asia Cup.
Currently at the second position of the Group A table, Pakistan need to win their final group stage game to qualify for the semi-finals. Their qualification to the knockout rounds is all but confirmed since Thailand have already played all three of their games and share the same points as Pakistan.
The Women in Green can guarantee their spot with a win today. However even a loss won't trouble them much as Pakistan's -0.569 net run rate is far better than Thailand's -2.05 unless Hong Kong defeat them with the most impossible numbers. The side led by Fatima Sana have plenty to prove in the upcoming game.
Hong Kong, who are competing in their first Women's Asia Cup since 2012, have yet to claim a victory this tournament. They lost by 137 runs against India while giving a tough fight against Thailand. Now they face Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to upset the world.
With Pakistan most certainly qualifying for the next round unless the unpredictable unfolds, they could face defending champions Sri Lanka in the semi-finals who have claimed the number one position in Group B. However, Pakistan first need to end the group stage on a high note with a win against Hong Kong.
The game will commence at 6:30 PM local time at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Fans in UAE can stream the match on Starzplay while Pakistan residents can watch on PTV or stream it on the Tamasha app.
Hong Kong Squad: Natasha Miles(c), Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani(w), Kary Chan, Marina Lamplough, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Charlotte Chan, Shing Chan Dorothea, Kaur Mahekdeep, Hailey Wong
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer