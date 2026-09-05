India beat Pakistan in low-scoring Asia Cup clash in Dubai

Pakistan Women suffered a batting collapse being bowled out for just 55
India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a low-scoring match in the Women’s Asia Cup T20I clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing a modest target of 56 India lost three wickets before achieving the target in 8.4 overs.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 18 while Deepti Sharma scored 12 not out as India maintained a clean slate in the group stage.
Earlier, Pakistan Women suffered a batting collapse being bowled out for just 55 — their lowest-ever total in the format.
The 55-run effort surpassed Pakistan’s previous lowest all-out score of 56, which came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2024.
After Pakistan elected to bat first, openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar put together a 27-run partnership. However, once the opening stand was broken, Pakistan’s innings quickly unravelled, with the team losing all 10 wickets for just 28 more runs.
Muneeba and Zulfiqar made a cautious start, with Zulfiqar taking two overs to find her first boundary. Muneeba was also handed a reprieve in the third over when Pratika Rawal dropped a straightforward chance off Kranti Gaud.
The lifeline did little to change Pakistan’s fortunes. Shafali Varma eventually bowled Muneeba for 13 off 15 balls, leaving Pakistan at 27/1 after 4.3 overs.
India’s spinners then took complete control. Shree Charani struck twice in the following over, with Gull Feroza caught at backward point for a three-ball duck before Zulfiqar was trapped lbw for 14. Pakistan slipped to 29/3 at the end of six overs.
The collapse continued as Charani claimed her third wicket in the eighth over, removing Ayesha Zafar for two. Prema Rawat then joined the wicket-taking spree, while Deepti Sharma dismissed Pakistan captain Fatima Sana for a seven-ball duck.
Pakistan were in deep trouble at 35/6 after 9.1 overs and reached the halfway mark at 36/6.
Eyman Fatima was subsequently run out for five, with Bharti Fulmali and Deepti Sharma involved in the dismissal, leaving Pakistan at 45/7.
Rawat added two more wickets to her tally, dismissing Umm-e-Hani for six and later another Pakistan batter for a duck, as Pakistan slumped to 54/9 after 16.3 overs.
Deepti Sharma completed the innings by dismissing Tuba Hassan for nine off 16 balls, with Pakistan bowled out for 55 in 18.1 overs.
Charani was the pick of India’s bowlers, finishing with 3/7 from four overs, while Rawat returned excellent figures of 3/9. Deepti claimed two wickets and Shafali Varma took one as India’s spin attack dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup.
With inputs from ANI