Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma star as India open Asia Cup with big win over Thailand

29-year-old Deepti becomes only third Indian woman to reach 150 T20I appearances
India began their Women’s Asia Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Thailand by 94 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. However, despite the comprehensive victory, another middle-order batting collapse will remain a concern for the seven-time champions.
Shafali Verma set up India’s commanding total with a blistering 64 off 36 balls before Deepti Sharma produced a record-breaking spell to bowl Thailand out for 65 in 16.1 overs.
Playing her 150th T20I, Deepti took three wickets in seven deliveries without conceding a single run, finishing with 3/0. The remarkable spell took her tally to 171 wickets, making her the outright leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I cricket.
The 29-year-old became only the third Indian woman, after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, to reach 150 T20I appearances.
Deepti had earlier moved level with Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong on 170 wickets after striking twice in the ninth over, leaving Thailand struggling at 44/6. She returned in the 17th over and dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai with her first delivery to complete a sensational outing.
Nannapat was the only Thailand batter to offer significant resistance, scoring 41.
Earlier, India appeared set for a much bigger total after racing past 100 in the first 10 overs.
Shafali was at the heart of the charge, smashing eight fours and three sixes. She brought up her 19th T20I half-century in just 26 balls and seemed on course to take India beyond 200.
India, however, lost four wickets for just 21 runs as Thailand’s spinners mounted an impressive fightback.
Leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi was the pick of the attack, finishing with 3/26. Her variations in pace, flight and trajectory troubled the Indian middle order, while off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana claimed 2/31.
India had made a flying start through Mandhana, who scored 19 from 10 balls before being run out. Shafali then took charge and quickly raced to her half-century.
Laomi eventually ended Shafali’s assault, dismissing her for 64.
India’s innings slipped and at 137/9 after 17.2 overs, India were in danger of being bowled out, but Kranti Goud’s unbeaten 15 off eight balls helped them reach 159/9.
India will next face Hong Kong on Thursday.