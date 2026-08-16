Deepti Sharma calls Women's Asia Cup a key tournament for India

Jemimah ruled out of Asia Cup and the Asian Games due to a hamstring injury
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma believes the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup will be an important tournament for the Indian team as they look to build momentum ahead of major assignments.
The Women’s Asia Cup is scheduled to begin in the UAE on August 28, with eight of Asia’s top women’s teams set to compete in the tournament.
“The Women’s Asia Cup is starting from 28th August, and that is an important tournament for the Indian team,” Deepti said on JioStar.
Deepti is currently featuring for defending champions Sunrisers Leeds Women in The Hundred and has been in good form, particularly with the ball and in the field. She said the competition is helping her sharpen her skills across all three departments ahead of the Asia Cup.
“Playing in The Hundred is giving me a great opportunity to work on my skills in all three departments, batting, bowling, and fielding. I am trying to make the most of this tournament so that I can go into the Asia Cup well prepared.
“I am giving my best for Sunrisers Leeds, and that will help me grow as a player and also benefit the team in the long run,” she added.
The 27-year-old also spoke about the pride and responsibility that comes with representing India, saying the support of fans motivates the team to perform at its best.
“When you wear the blue jersey, it fills you with pride, for yourself, for your family and for your country. It’s not just a jersey; it’s the result of years of hard work and sacrifice.
“When expectations are high and you are able to deliver for the nation, that feeling is special. There is a responsibility that comes with it, but it’s a responsibility we all welcome.
“Everyone wants us to succeed as a team and bring happiness to the fans who support us. That is what drives us to keep giving our best every time we step onto the field.”
Meanwhile, India suffered a setback ahead of the Asia Cup after batter Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of both the continental tournament and the Asian Games due to a hamstring injury sustained while playing in The Hundred earlier this month.
The BCCI confirmed that the 25-year-old has suffered a high-grade tear and will miss the Asia Cup, which will be played in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.
“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear,” the BCCI said in a statement.
“Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan.”
The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.
World Cup winner Pratika Rawal has been named Rodrigues’ replacement in India’s Asia Cup squad. Her call-up means she will not join Warwickshire for their Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign.
India squad for Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G. Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.