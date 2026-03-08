India suffer humiliating 11-0 defeat against Japan in Asian Cup

India fail to register a shot as Japan dominate 11-0 with 36 shots and 78% possession
The Indian women’s football team suffered a heavy 11-0 defeat against world No. 8 Japan in their second Group C match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia on Saturday. This is India’s fourth worst defeat in the history, and the biggest since a 12-0 loss to China in 2003. It's an embarassment.
Japan were dominant from the start and scored through Yuzuki Yamamoto (4'), Yui Hasegawa (13'), Hinata Miyazawa (20', 35', 81'), Kiko Seike (45+5', 55'), Riko Ueki (47', 50', 65') and Maya Hijikata (62'). Hinata Miyazawa plays for Manchester United. Indian women were competing with top level professionals. It's a reality check for the Blue Tigresses.
Two time champions Japan, the highest ranked team in Asia, came out attacking from the opening whistle and constantly put the Indian defence under pressure.
India, ranked 67th in the FIFA women’s rankings, struggled to get out of their own half as Japan controlled possession and kept creating chances. The Japanese side took the lead inside the first five minutes and never looked back.
Japan led 4-0 at half time and enjoyed around 78% possession during the first half. The margin could have been even bigger, but Indian goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu made a number of important saves to prevent further damage.
Japan continued their dominance in the second half and added more goals to complete an 11-0 victory. India failed to register a single attempt throughout the match, while Japan produced 36 shots, 18 of them on target, and enjoyed 78% possession. The statistics clearly reflected the huge gap in quality between the two sides.
India are still minnows in the women’s game and it showed in almost every aspect of the contest. Even though the result is embarrassing, it could have been worse given the number of chances Japan created. For India, it should serve as a learning experience.
The country needs to strengthen the sport at the grassroots level and invest more seriously in disciplines beyond cricket. The challenge is deeper than one result and reflects a broader systemic issue that requires long term attention
After the defeat, India remain at the bottom of the Group C table with no points from two matches. Japan lead the group with six points, while Vietnam and Chinese Taipei both have three points.
India will face world No. 40 Chinese Taipei in their next AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match on Tuesday.
The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third placed teams, will advance to the quarter finals. The four semi finalists of the tournament will secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.