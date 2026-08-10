Dubai welcomes Women’s Asia Cup – All the details

Dubai set to host two weeks of international cricket action
The sixth edition of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup lands in the United Arab Emirates with two weeks of action set to unfold inside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Running from August 28 to September 13, Asia’s finest cricketing nations will go head-to-head with continental glory up for grabs.
Check out everything you need to know as the countdown to the tournament begins.
The competition is a regional international cricket tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), featuring the leading women’s national teams from across Asia.
Now played in the Twenty20 format following three previous One Day International tournaments, fans can expect action packed matches involving some of the best players in the women’s game.
The 2026 edition will be the sixth T20-format tournament, taking place in the UAE for the first time ever.
The eight-team line-up brings together some of the biggest names in women’s Asian cricket alongside several emerging sides.
Defending champions Sri Lanka will be looking to retain the trophy after claiming their first Women’s T20 Asia Cup title in 2024, while seven-time winners India remain the most successful team in the competition and will be among the favourites. Pakistan and Bangladesh will also provide strong competition, with both established as regulars at the top level of women’s cricket.
The tournament will also give fans the chance to see UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal take on the continent’s leading teams. The UAE will be looking to make the most of home advantage, while Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal continue to build their presence on the international stage. All four were also part of the eight-team field at the 2024 edition, alongside the four ICC Full Members.
The eight teams competing will split into two groups of four, with each side playing three group-stage matches.
Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the UAE, while Group B features Australia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the final.
This means every group-stage match will carry significant importance, with teams battling not only for qualification but also to secure a more favourable semi-final position.
The group-stage action will run through September 8, with all eight teams battling for a place in the knockout stages. The semi-finals will be played on September 10 and 11, before the tournament reaches its climax with the final on Sunday, September 13.
All fixtures will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Broadcast details for the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup are yet to be confirmed, with the Asian Cricket Council expected to announce the television and streaming partners closer to the tournament.
In previous editions, coverage has been available across major markets through a combination of television networks and digital streaming platforms, while ACC digital channels have also provided coverage for selected matches, particularly those involving associate nations.
Tickets for the 2026 tournament have also not yet been announced. Further information on ticket sales, including prices, venues and when tickets will go on sale, is expected to be released by the organisers ahead of the competition.