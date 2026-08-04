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Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 likely to be held in UAE

A potential India-Pakistan clash likely to be one of the marquee attractions

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 likely to be held in UAE
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The UAE is set to host the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) expected to confirm the venue and release the full schedule in the coming days. The tournament is expected to be held from August 28 to September 13 and will feature eight of Asia’s top women’s cricket teams.

This will be the sixth edition of the T20 Asia Cup and the eight-team tournament will see defending champions Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts UAE compete for glory.

The UAE has emerged as the preferred host thanks to its world-class cricket infrastructure, excellent playing conditions, and proven track record of staging major international tournaments. It has successfully hosted several multinational cricket events in recent years, reinforcing its reputation as one of the sport’s most reliable venues.

Big matches

The tournament is also expected to feature many of Asia’s biggest women’s cricket stars, with a potential India-Pakistan clash likely to be one of the marquee attractions.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already named its squad for the tournament. Experienced batter Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the side, underlining the board’s faith in her leadership as India aim to reclaim the continental title.

The remaining participating teams are expected to announce their squads over the coming weeks as preparations intensify.

With the official fixtures yet to be unveiled, excitement continues to grow among cricket fans across the region. The Women’s T20 Asia Cup remains one of Asia’s premier cricket tournaments, offering teams valuable international competition and crucial preparation ahead of upcoming ICC events.

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