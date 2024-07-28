Dambulla: Sri Lanka Women put on a fine display to shock tournament favourites India Women to clinch their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title in Dambulla on Sunday.

The hosts were hardly troubled in the final as they registered a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Needing a challenging 166 to win, Sri Lanka women suffered an early loss after opener Vishmi Gunaratne was run out in the second over.

But thereafter it was Sri Lanka who dictated the proceedings as they chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama put on a fine 87-run partnership for the second wicket before the Athapaththu departed. She scored an impressive 61 off just 43 balls including nine boundaries and two sixes.

Samarawickrama (69 not out, 51 balls, 6x4, 2x6) and Kavisha Dilhari (30 not out) ensured the hosts crossed the line in 18.4 overs.