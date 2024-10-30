In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "Brothers and Sisters, as we do every year, we come together to celebrate Flag Day — an occasion to honour the nation's flag, the symbol of our country, the secret of our strength, and the source of our pride. We call upon all ministries and institutions across the country to raise the UAE flag on the first of November at 11 am, united in our feelings and purpose. We encourage all Emirati citizens to participate in this occasion — a time to express our love for this country, our loyalty to this flag, and our renewed determination to uphold the banner of our Union, pledging to keep it flying high, representing the glory of the UAE.”