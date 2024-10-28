Dubai: Travelling across seven countries for a distance of 13,000 kilometres spanning seven months is the duration and distance a Chinese fan cycled to meet his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gong, a 24-year-old from Anhui province began his journey on March 18 to meet the Portuguese superstar, who is playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The young fans’ dream came true on October 20 in Riyadh when he met Ronaldo, who signed Gong’s shirt and posed for several photos with him.

According to the South China Morning Post, Gong travelled to Beijing and passed through Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, and Qatar before making his way to Riyadh.

Dejection turns into determination

Despite facing big challenges like language barriers, weariness due to the demanding travel and an illness, Gong was determined to meet his hero after the Portuguese superstar, popularly known as CR7, cancelled his trip to China in February due to injury. In some countries where food prices were higher, he ate bread and used the translation software to communicate with locals.

“After hearing that Ronaldo wasn’t coming, I thought, ‘Why not go to him instead?’” Gong was quoted. He began his journey equipped with just two 60,000mAh power banks, a tent, cooking utensils, clothes, and essential supplies.

Gong poses with his jersey, cycle and his message to meet Ronaldo in front of Al Nassr Club in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: X

In August, while in Armenia, Gong got high fever and collapsed on the roadside. After free treatment from the local authorities, Gong resumed his journey. After reaching Riyadh on October 10, he had to wait patiently to meet Ronaldo, who was in Europe at the time. The Al Nassr FC staff assured him of a brief meeting, which finally happened after he saw Ronaldo play for Al Nassr against Al Shabab, thanks to a fan who offered him a ticket.

I have met my hero

When Gong met Ronaldo, 39, widely known as “C Luo” on the mainland, the footballer shook his hand, hugged him, and signed his No. 7 Al Nassr jersey. Ronaldo also autographed a banner with the names of Gong’s friends and inscribed the phrase, “What I dream of is true love and freedom.”

He also posted videos of their meeting online, and said: “I have met my hero.” That is after six months and twenty days of wait.