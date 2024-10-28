Chittagong: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam said on Monday he was determined to level the series against South Africa in the second and final Test, after a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the opener.

South Africa have won all 15 Test encounters between the two sides and are eyeing a series clean sweep to propel them up the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

“We only have one goal — to win this match,” Taijul said, on the eve of the Test in Chattogram, on a traditionally batting-friendly wicket.

“Whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding, we have to play as a team”, added the 32-year-old spinner, who took eight wickets in the first Test at Mirpur.

Key partnerships

Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won just two with seven draws, their highest number at any venue.

South Africa are fifth in the WTC standings, with Bangladesh languishing at eighth.

“If we can form two-three partnerships, one or two batters can get centuries, or one or two players score fifties, we can have a bigger total,” he said.

Taijul brushed off reports he would replace skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto after the Test — but said he would be up for the task if offered.

“I’ve been playing for 10 years,” he said. “I’m ready”.

Bangladesh made two changes to their squad, bringing in right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed and uncapped wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first Test.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was the wrecker-in-chief against Bangladesh in the first Test, claiming a match haul of nine wickets. Image Credit: AFP

‘Win consecutively’

South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram said it was “definitely relieving” after the Test victory in Mirpur ended a decade-long drought in South Asia.

“Good sides find ways to win consecutively — and that’s been our drive coming into this Test match,” Markram told reporters. “So, hopefully, we can put in another good performance.”

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s hero in the first match, finishing with nine wickets, which included the record-breaking mark of becoming the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets.

Bavuma recovers from muscle injury

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne contributed with a century.

Markram is leading the South Africa team with regular captain Temba Bavuma recovering from a muscle injury.

“It is always an honour and privilege to captain your country, especially in a Test match, so I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

But he paid credit to his men, saying it was the “players who make the difference”.