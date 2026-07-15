Plan was approved during the ICC Annual Conference in Edinburgh
Afghanistan’s refugee women cricketers could be on course to compete at the highest level after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled a five-year roadmap designed to help the team reach ICC qualification events by 2030.
The plan was approved during the ICC Annual Conference in Edinburgh, where the governing body also reconstituted its Special Task Force (STF) to oversee the team’s long-term development.
It marks the first time the ICC has established a defined timeline for the refugee team to progress towards international qualification tournaments. The players, however, will not compete under the Afghanistan name as they do not have the backing of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
The expanded Task Force now includes ICC Independent Director Ros Rivaz and ICC Chief Executives’ Committee member Sarah Keane, alongside representatives from the BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The group will oversee the team’s development programme while guiding its progress towards competitive international cricket over the next five years.
“The Task Force has been entrusted with developing a clear and sustainable roadmap that supports the continued development of Afghan refugee women cricketers through structured coaching, meaningful competitive opportunities, and appropriate high-performance pathways,” Rivaz said.
The announcement follows the ECB’s hosting of the Afghanistan Refugee Women’s Team in England for a tour featuring T20 matches and high-performance training in partnership with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the MCC Foundation. Earlier, in January 2025, the team faced a Cricket Without Borders XI at Melbourne’s Junction Oval ahead of the Women’s Ashes Test, with the match streamed by Cricket Australia.
Fellow player Firooza Afghan believes the roadmap has given the squad a clear objective to pursue.
“Over the past year, the opportunities to come together as a group and tour India and England have provided us with some of the most memorable experiences of our lives. The support to train in our home locations with quality coaches has played a big role in our progress.
“A long-term commitment to participation in ICC qualification pathways gives us a clear goal to work towards, and we are determined to make the most of every opportunity along that journey,” Firooza said.
Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones, who played a key role in helping many of the players relocate to Australia, welcomed the ICC’s latest commitment.
“The continued support for these remarkable women, alongside a clear roadmap towards ICC qualification pathways by 2030, represents an important commitment to their future. It sends a powerful message that talent and determination deserve opportunity,” Jones said.
“These players are role models, inspiring women and girls around the world, and it’s exciting to see a long-term pathway that balances development with meaningful competition while recognising their unique journey. The progress they’ve made over the past year has been extraordinary, and I can’t wait to see what this team achieves by 2030,” she added.