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Pregnant Deepika Padukone calls ICC maternity policy a 'landmark moment'

New ICC guidelines aim to ensure women need not choose between sport and motherhood

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Deepika Padukone applauds ICC’s post-pregnancy guidelines, calls them a game-changer for women cricketers and working mothers
Deepika Padukone applauds ICC’s post-pregnancy guidelines, calls them a game-changer for women cricketers and working mothers

Deepika Padukone has praised the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly introduced maternity return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers, describing it as a “landmark moment for women in sport.”

The actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, shared a report on the initiative via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of the policy aimed at supporting athletes after motherhood.

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ICC introduces structured return-to-play framework

The ICC unveiled its post-pregnancy Return to Play Guidelines during the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, establishing a formal framework to support cricketers returning after childbirth.

The policy includes medical and psychological care, personalised recovery plans, flexible training schedules, childcare assistance, and facilities for mothers and newborns.

Officials said the initiative is designed to ensure that women athletes are not forced to choose between motherhood and their sporting careers.

Developed with the ICC Medical Advisory Committee, the framework also provides adaptable models for member boards in line with local regulations.

Deepika’s continued advocacy for work-life balance

This is not the first time Deepika has spoken in support of workplace reform and wellbeing. The actor has previously advocated for mental health awareness and structured working hours across industries.

She has also been vocal about promoting healthier work schedules, including an eight-hour workday and improved workplace policies around burnout and family support.

ICC’s wider vision for women’s sport

The ICC’s guidelines were described as a global-first initiative in cricket, offering a six-step recovery model covering rehabilitation, medical reviews, and gradual return to competition.

The framework also recommends dedicated case managers, childcare support, travel assistance, and contractual extensions, depending on adoption by national boards.

ICC officials said the policy is aimed at building a sporting ecosystem where women can thrive both on and off the field.

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