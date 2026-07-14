Emirates Cricket Board wins three ICC Development Awards

“Women’s cricket continues to get recognition across the UAE. The media interest in the team and the players is more than ever and slowly but steadily the players are becoming popular in the cricket communities in the country. The schools and academy programmes around the country have already had a big impact and thousands of girls are now playing cricket, which means that we have a solid foundation to work on for the years ahead. A lot of these girls will eventually represent UAE junior and senior teams, and we are committed to providing them every opportunity and support that they require from us.