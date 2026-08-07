UAE fans set for blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Women’s Asia Cup

2026 Women’s Asia Cup will be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13
Few rivalries in world cricket generate as much excitement as an India-Pakistan clash. Every meeting between the two Asian giants captures the imagination of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere both inside the stadium and across the globe.
This year, UAE cricket fans are set for another blockbuster as India and Pakistan will face off on September 5 in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup, after the UAE was confirmed as the host of the tournament. The competition will be staged in Dubai from August 28 to September 13.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday unveiled the fixtures and schedule for the 10th edition of the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format.
Group A features seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Group B consists of defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts UAE and Indonesia. Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh on September 6.
The tournament will begin with Hong Kong China taking on Thailand, while the marquee India-Pakistan showdown is scheduled for September 5.
All matches will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a 6.30pm local start time. The final will take place on September 13.
Each team will play the other sides in its group once, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played on September 10, followed by the second semi-final on September 11.
This will be the sixth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup to be played in the T20 format. Sri Lanka enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the title in 2024, while Bangladesh’s only triumph came in 2018. India remain the competition’s most successful team, having won the title in 2012, 2016 and 2022.