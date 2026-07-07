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Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran dies aged 38

Former ODI and T20 World Cup seamer remembered as pioneer of Afghan cricket

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran dies aged 38
AFP-SAEED KHAN

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who shaped the country's early rise in international cricket, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

Zadran died a day before his 39th birthday at a hospital outside New Delhi where he had been treated for a rare immune-system disorder for the last few months.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB said in a statement.

The board hailed him as "one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket" whose dedication and commitment helped propel the national team onto the international stage.

A strapping left-arm quick with long hair, Zadran played 44 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches between 2009 and 2020, representing Afghanistan during a period of rapid growth for the sport in the country.

Zadran also featured in four T20 World Cups between 2010 and 2016, taking nine wickets in as many matches.

"He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB said.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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