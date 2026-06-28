When cricket broke hearts, hockey gave India a reason to smile

The heartbreak began at Lord’s, where India’s hopes of reaching the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals came crashing down. Despite posting one of their best batting efforts of the tournament with 170 on the board, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side watched helplessly as Australia chased down the target with an over to spare. Brilliant half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner powered Australia to a six-wicket win, knocking India out of the competition.