When cricket broke hearts, hockey gave India a reason to smile

On a bleak day for cricket, India’s hockey heroes lifted a nation’s spirits
New Delhi: It was a Sunday that Indian sports fans would rather forget—until hockey stepped in to rescue the mood.
While both the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams suffered painful defeats on foreign soil, the men’s hockey team ensured the weekend didn’t end without a smile, producing a gritty performance to beat England in a dramatic shootout in the FIH Hockey Pro League.
The heartbreak began at Lord’s, where India’s hopes of reaching the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals came crashing down. Despite posting one of their best batting efforts of the tournament with 170 on the board, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side watched helplessly as Australia chased down the target with an over to spare. Brilliant half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner powered Australia to a six-wicket win, knocking India out of the competition.
For India, it was another familiar tale—moments of brilliance overshadowed by a crushing exit at the business end of an ICC tournament. The defeat left them third in Group 1 with six points, while Australia and South Africa advanced to the semifinals.
If that disappointment wasn’t enough, more misery awaited thousands of kilometres away in Ireland.
The young Indian men’s T20 side, fresh from lifting the T20 World Cup earlier this year, suffered a shock 0-2 series defeat after Ireland clinched a thrilling one-run victory in the second T20I at Stormont. It was Ireland’s first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India and ended the visitors’ remarkable streak of 16 consecutive T20I series victories dating back to 2023.
Even more impressive was the manner in which the Irish pulled it off. Lorcan Tucker’s men showed tremendous character, defending totals in both matches to script one of the greatest weekends in Irish cricket history.
Just when Indian sports fans thought Sunday had nothing left to offer, hockey came to the rescue.
The Indian men’s hockey team held its nerve in London, defeating England 3-2 in a tense shootout after regulation time ended goalless. The victory not only provided a fitting end to India’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 campaign but also ensured that the tricolour had something to celebrate on an otherwise gloomy day.
It was a reminder of why hockey continues to occupy a special place in Indian sport. On a day when cricket brought only disappointment, the Men in Blue with hockey sticks delivered the joy that millions had been waiting for.
Not every Sunday belongs to cricket. This one, unquestionably, belonged to hockey.