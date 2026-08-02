Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar says India comeback is no longer his goal

Pace ace credits IPL, Kohli and Shastri as he shifts focus to franchise game
India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he is no longer driven by the hope of returning to the national team, insisting that his love for cricket is now the biggest reason he continues to play.
The 36-year-old, who last represented India in 2022, said he has made peace with where he is in his career and feels no pressure to prove himself after already fulfilling his dream of playing for the country.
Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Podcast, Bhuvneshwar said every match he plays now is about enjoying the game rather than chasing another India cap.
"I've already played for India. That's not something I have to achieve now. If another opportunity comes, that's great, but I've already been there. Everything I'm doing now is because I genuinely love playing cricket," he said.
The experienced seamer added that he remains committed to staying match-ready by playing the Indian Premier League, domestic cricket and the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, while also making sure he gets enough rest to extend his career.
"I know I have to stay disciplined. I play enough cricket to stay in touch, but I also give myself enough breaks to recover and stay fresh," he said.
Bhuvneshwar said his family played a crucial role in helping him accept life outside the Indian team without frustration or regret.
He revealed that cricket is rarely discussed at home, which has helped him avoid dwelling on selection decisions or missed opportunities.
"I am absolutely at peace, and I give credit to my family. We never talk about whether I'll get back into the Indian team or why I wasn't selected. That has made a huge difference," he said.
The pacer acknowledged that every player eventually goes through a transition as younger talent emerges.
"When you're a regular in the team, you always think the team comes first. But once you're out, it's natural to feel you still belong there. I understand that's part of sport. Generations change, and I'm not the first or the last player to experience it," he added.
Bhuvneshwar also credited the Indian Premier League with helping produce a new generation of fast bowlers by exposing young talent to high-quality competition early in their careers.
He also praised former India captain Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri for their long-term vision of building a strong pace attack.
Recalling that period, he said India even prepared fast-bowler-friendly pitches at home before important overseas Test tours to help the team adapt to similar conditions abroad.
"Those were small decisions, but they made a big difference. They had a clear vision of building a quality pace attack," he said.
Bhuvneshwar, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign, finished the season with 28 wickets in 16 matches, showing he remains a valuable force in domestic and franchise cricket despite his absence from the international stage.