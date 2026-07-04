'28th June will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket': Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar slams mindset and tactics after India’s historic T20I series loss to Ireland
India's humiliating T20I series defeat to Ireland has drawn a scathing response from former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar, who described it as one of the darkest moments in the history of Indian cricket.
Writing in his Sportstar column after India's 2-0 series defeat in Belfast, Gavaskar did not hold back as he criticised the players, captain Shreyas Iyer, coach and the team's overall approach.
"28th June will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket. Losing a game of cricket is one thing, but to lose a series, albeit a two match series, also depends on whom you lose to. There are many low points in Indian cricket, and I have been a part of some, but to lose to Ireland has to be one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket."
Ireland completed a memorable clean sweep after following up their 34 run victory in the first T20I with a dramatic one run win in the second match. It was Ireland's first ever bilateral series victory over India in any format.
Gavaskar argued that the defeat was not simply down to Ireland playing exceptional cricket. Instead, he blamed India's mindset, saying the team showed signs of overconfidence and casualness.
He compared India's batting approach to the West Indies side that famously underestimated India in the 1983 World Cup final, suggesting the current team paid a similar price for failing to respect the conditions and the opposition.
The former India captain also questioned the tactics employed by the team management. He criticised India's ultra aggressive batting approach despite the extra bounce on offer in Belfast and felt the players failed to adapt when the conditions demanded a different method.
Gavaskar also questioned the decision not to hand teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut during the tour, despite growing calls for the youngster to be given an opportunity.
The series proved to be a landmark moment for Ireland, who recorded their first ever series win over India, while leaving India facing intense scrutiny after one of the most disappointing results in the team's recent history.