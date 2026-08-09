21 dot balls, 3 wickets: Sunil Narine’s stunning 4-over spell in T20

West Indies veteran delivers a stunning spell for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2026
In T20 cricket, bowlers are often under immense pressure, with batters constantly looking to attack and score off almost every delivery. It takes an experienced bowler to thrive in such a demanding format – and Sunil Narine once again showed why he remains one of the best in the business.
The West Indies veteran delivered a stunning spell for Trinbago Knight Riders against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2026, finishing with remarkable figures of 3/7 from his four overs.
What made Narine’s performance even more impressive was his extraordinary accuracy. Of the 24 deliveries he bowled, 21 were dot balls, leaving the Patriots with virtually no room to score against him. The batters managed to find runs off just three deliveries during his entire spell.
Narine struck twice during the Powerplay, putting the Patriots on the back foot early. He returned later in the innings to claim another wicket, ensuring that St Kitts and Nevis never managed to build any real momentum.
The Patriots, who batted first, struggled throughout their innings and could only post 109/9 in their 20 overs. Kevin Wickham top-scored with 38, but the rest of the batting line-up found it difficult to counter the Trinbago bowling attack.
Narine’s spell was crucial in keeping the total under control. His ability to bowl with such precision not only denied the Patriots easy runs but also forced their batters into taking unnecessary risks.
In a format where every delivery can potentially disappear over the boundary, Narine made 21 of his 24 balls virtually unplayable.
Rain then brought an early end to the match, preventing Trinbago Knight Riders from completing their chase. With no further play possible, the result was decided by the DLS method, with TKR securing a 19-run victory.
The defending champions could hardly have asked for a better start to their CPL 2026 campaign, with Narine once again reminding everyone of his extraordinary T20 bowling credentials.