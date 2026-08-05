Watch: Himmat Singh’s accidental kick sparks one of cricket’s craziest run-outs in Delhi Premier League

Outer Delhi Warriors, however, kept their composure to clinch win in Super Over
Cricket has produced its fair share of breathtaking moments over the years – stunning catches, dramatic run-outs and outrageous strokeplay. But the Delhi Premier League (DPL) served up something truly extraordinary on Tuesday, as an incredible last-ball run-out left fans and players in disbelief.
New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh forced a tie in dramatic fashion after accidentally running out the batter by kicking the ball onto the stumps in frustration following a misfield.
Chasing 156, Outer Delhi Warriors needed just one run from the final delivery with the score on 155/8. Laxman delivered a pinpoint yorker outside off stump, and Pratham Saluja could only squeeze it towards mid-off.
Charging in, Himmat attempted to gather the ball cleanly, but it slipped off his wrists and rolled away. As Saluja sprinted towards the non-striker’s end, Himmat, visibly frustrated by the fumble, instinctively kicked the ball. In an astonishing twist, the ball cannoned into the base of the stumps, dislodging the bails before the batter could complete the winning run.
The remarkable dismissal tied the rain-shortened 15-over contest at 155, forcing a Super Over.
Outer Delhi Warriors, however, kept their composure in the decider to clinch their first victory of the DPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Earlier, New Delhi Tigers posted a formidable 155/5, powered by a 101-run partnership between Himmat Singh and Lakshay Thareja. Himmat blazed 61 off just 25 deliveries, while Thareja anchored the innings with an unbeaten 62 from 41 balls.
The Warriors’ chase appeared to be unravelling at 80/5 before Monu Shukla produced a stunning counterattack, hammering 45 from only 17 deliveries to revive his side’s hopes. He then carried that momentum into the Super Over, playing a key role as the Warriors posted 20 runs, a target the Tigers failed to overhaul.
Reflecting on the thrilling victory, Shukla said: “It feels great to register our first win of the season. We came very close in the previous match but couldn’t finish the job, so the team was naturally disappointed. This victory has given us a lot of confidence, and everyone is very happy with the result.”