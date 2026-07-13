"My mother sold her jewellery to buy me shoes; I bought her gold after the IPL": Sakib Hussain

Before joining Sunrisers, Sakib had been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2024 season. Although he did not feature in a match, he was part of KKR's title winning squad. After going unsold in the 2025 auction, he earned another opportunity when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for ₹30 lakh ahead of the 2026 season.