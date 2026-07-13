"My mother sold her jewellery to buy me shoes; I bought her gold after the IPL": Sakib Hussain

From bowling in slippers to gifting gold: Sakib Hussain’s tribute to his mother
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sakib Hussain has once again opened up about the sacrifices his mother made to help him pursue his cricket dream, revisiting an emotional story that first came to light during the 2026 Indian Premier League.
Speaking to Abhinav Pandey of News Pinch, the 21 year old recalled how his family struggled financially during his early playing days, forcing him to bowl in slippers because he could not afford proper cricket shoes.
"I didn't have professional cricket shoes. So, I would bowl in slippers. Sometimes my feet would get hurt or the slippers would break," Sakib said.
When he told his mother about the problem, she promised to arrange a pair of shoes, even though the family had very little money.
"My mother sold the gold ornaments she wore on her nose and ears to buy me cricket shoes," he revealed.
The interview then turned to life after the brilliant IPL campaign he had, where Sakib was asked about the most expensive purchase he had made with his earnings.
Rather than naming a luxury item, the young fast bowler revealed he wanted to give something back to the person who had sacrificed so much for him.
"I felt it was too expensive, but then I thought, it's okay, I'll buy it. I bought gold for my mother," he said.
That was such an amazing thing to hear.
Sakib enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in his debut IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2026.
The Bihar born pacer announced himself in style on April 13 against Rajasthan Royals, claiming 4 wickets for 24 runs on debut, one of the best bowling performances by an Indian player in an IPL debut.
He went on to establish himself as a regular in the SRH attack, finishing the season with 15 wickets in 11 matches.
Before joining Sunrisers, Sakib had been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2024 season. Although he did not feature in a match, he was part of KKR's title winning squad. After going unsold in the 2025 auction, he earned another opportunity when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for ₹30 lakh ahead of the 2026 season.
Sakib Hussain is finally living the dream he chased as a youngster, making a name for himself in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. But what makes that journey even more special is the sacrifice behind it.