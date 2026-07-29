West Indies secure 90-run victory over Pakistan to lead Test series 1-0

Captain Roston Chase dedicates win to late legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers
West Indies made a winning start to their Test series against Pakistan after a disciplined bowling performance secured a convincing 90-run victory in the opening match.
Chasing 211 for victory on the final day, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under pressure and was bowled out for just 120. Captain Babar Azam waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 58, while Mohammad Abbas added 23, but the visitors had little else to celebrate as West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the series.
West Indies Test captain Roston Chase dedicated his team’s win to the late legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers.
“On behalf of the West Indies senior cricket men’s team, we’d like to dedicate this victory to the late great Sir Garfield Sobers. He’s a legend of the game, a hero of everyone in this dressing room. He’s done everything on the cricket field and is so iconic that he would have been 90 years old today and we won by 90 runs, so it was destined for him,” Chase said.
“We had the chat about trying to make him feel special in his grave, and I hope he’s smiling on us right now. So, Sir Garfield Sobers, I want to say thank you for everything that you’ve done for West Indies cricket. And we’ve tried to make you proud. We hope you’re happy and may you continue to rest in peace,” Chase added.
Jayden Seales was the star of the hosts’ bowling attack, producing a brilliant spell of 5-20 in 14.2 overs. Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves also claimed two wickets each as Pakistan’s chase fell apart.
After opting to bat, West Indies posted 311 in their first innings, with Shai Hope leading the way with an impressive 92. Kavem Hodge provided valuable support with 84 to give the hosts a strong foundation.
Mohammad Ali was Pakistan’s most successful bowler, taking four wickets, while Mohammad Abbas claimed three and Khurram Shahzad finished with two.
Pakistan responded strongly, led by Shan Masood, who struck a superb 109. Imam-ul-Haq also made a valuable contribution with 63 as Pakistan reached 282.
However, West Indies secured a crucial 29-run first-innings lead, with Justin Greaves playing a key role. The all-rounder claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to put the hosts in a commanding position.
Pakistan’s bowlers then hit back in the second innings, dismissing West Indies for 181. Mohammad Abbas was outstanding, taking 5-22, while Shamar Joseph scored 38 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul contributed 35 to help the hosts set Pakistan a target of 211.
Pakistan’s pursuit of 211 never gathered momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Seales proved to be the difference-maker, tearing through the Pakistan batting order with an outstanding five-wicket haul. His 5-20 ensured West Indies remained firmly in control throughout the final day.
Babar stood firm with an unbeaten 58, but he received little support from his teammates. Abbas was the only other Pakistan batter to pass 20, scoring 23, as the visitors were bowled out for 120 in 40.2 overs.