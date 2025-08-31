11 sixes in 12 balls! After Sanju Samson, Salman Nizar grabs limelight at KCL

His innings featured a jaw-dropping 40-run final over, where he dismantled Abhijith Praveen with six sixes off all legal balls faced. That came right after a 31-run 19th over, in which he punished Basil Thampi with five consecutive sixes. Nizar’s blistering strike rate of 330.77 helped the Globstars add a massive 71 runs in the last two overs, propelling them to a competitive total.

In a thrilling encounter against the Adani Trivandrum Royals in Thiruvananthapuram, the 28-year-old Nizar delivered an explosive performance, smashing an unbeaten 86 off just 26 deliveries. Walking in at No 6, the left-hander turned the game on its head with a brutal display of power-hitting, launching 11 sixes in total — an unprecedented feat that left the crowd in awe.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.