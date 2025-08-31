11 sixes in 12 balls! After Sanju Samson, Salman Nizar grabs limelight at KCL

The Calicut Globstar smashes 11 sixes off 12 balls against Trivandrum Royals
Dubai: While Sanju Samson has recently grabbed headlines for his stellar performances in the Kerala Cricket League — including three consecutive half-centuries ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 — it was Calicut Globstars' Salman Nizar who took center stage last night.
In a thrilling encounter against the Adani Trivandrum Royals in Thiruvananthapuram, the 28-year-old Nizar delivered an explosive performance, smashing an unbeaten 86 off just 26 deliveries. Walking in at No 6, the left-hander turned the game on its head with a brutal display of power-hitting, launching 11 sixes in total — an unprecedented feat that left the crowd in awe.
His innings featured a jaw-dropping 40-run final over, where he dismantled Abhijith Praveen with six sixes off all legal balls faced. That came right after a 31-run 19th over, in which he punished Basil Thampi with five consecutive sixes. Nizar’s blistering strike rate of 330.77 helped the Globstars add a massive 71 runs in the last two overs, propelling them to a competitive total.
Chasing 187 for victory, the Adani Trivandrum Royals fell short, bowled out for 173 with three balls remaining.
For his game-changing knock, Nizar was deservedly named Man of the Match. A regular in Kerala’s domestic circuit, he was recently included in the South Zone squad for the ongoing Duleep Trophy — and with performances like this, he’s making a strong case for higher honours.
