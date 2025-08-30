The tournament will run from Sept 9 to 28, with 11 matches in Dubai and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
Dubai: UAE Cricket has announced that 18 out of the 19 DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches will now start at 6:30pm local time (GST).
The only day match will be UAE vs Oman on Monday, September 15, which will begin at 4:00pm at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
September 9, Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 6:30pm
September 10, Dubai: India vs UAE – 6:30pm
September 14, Dubai: India vs Pakistan – 6:30pm
September 28, Dubai: Final – 6:30pm
The tournament will run from September 9 to 28, with 11 matches in Dubai and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi will host the opener, while the final will take place in Dubai.
Tickets for the DP World Asia Cup 2025 went on sale Friday, starting at AED 40 for Abu Dhabi matches and AED 50 for Dubai matches. A seven-match package, including the India-Pakistan game, is priced from AED 1,400, while standalone tickets are also available. Fans can purchase tickets online or at the offices of Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The tournament features 8 teams, two more than the last edition:
Group A: India (defending champions), Pakistan, UAE, Oman
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
Preparations are already underway, with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE participating in a tri-series in Sharjah. India’s squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will assemble in Dubai on September 4 for training at the ICC Academy.
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi earlier said: “Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike.”
Fans across the UAE and beyond are eagerly anticipating the tournament, with matches expected to be a thrilling mix of sport, identity, and a grand cricketing spectacle.
|Date
|Match
|City
|Time
|Tuesday, 9 September
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Wednesday, 10 September
|India vs United Arab Emirates
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Thursday, 11 September
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Friday, 12 September
|Pakistan vs Oman
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Saturday, 13 September
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Sunday, 14 September
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Monday, 15 September
|UAE vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|4:00pm
|Monday, 15 September
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Tuesday, 16 September
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Wednesday, 17 September
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Thursday, 18 September
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Friday, 19 September
|India vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Saturday, 20 September
|B1 vs B2
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Sunday, 21 September
|A1 vs A2
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Monday, 22 September
|Rest Day
|Tuesday, 23 September
|A2 vs B1
|Abu Dhabi
|6:30pm
|Wednesday, 24 September
|A1 vs B2
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Thursday, 25 September
|A2 vs B2
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Friday, 26 September
|A1 vs B1
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Saturday, 27 September
|Rest Day
|Sunday, 28 September
|Final
|Dubai
|6:30pm
|Monday, 29 September
|Reserve Day
