DP World Asia Cup 2025 in UAE: Match timings revised, full schedule announced

The tournament will run from Sept 9 to 28, with 11 matches in Dubai and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Updated Asia Cup 2025 schedule: UAE matches now start at 6:30pm
Asia Cup 2025

Dubai: UAE Cricket has announced that 18 out of the 19 DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches will now start at 6:30pm local time (GST).

The only day match will be UAE vs Oman on Monday, September 15, which will begin at 4:00pm at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Full match schedule highlights

  • September 9, Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 6:30pm

  • September 10, Dubai: India vs UAE – 6:30pm

  • September 14, Dubai: India vs Pakistan – 6:30pm

  • September 28, Dubai: Final – 6:30pm

The tournament will run from September 9 to 28, with 11 matches in Dubai and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi will host the opener, while the final will take place in Dubai.

Tickets now on sale

Tickets for the DP World Asia Cup 2025 went on sale Friday, starting at AED 40 for Abu Dhabi matches and AED 50 for Dubai matches. A seven-match package, including the India-Pakistan game, is priced from AED 1,400, while standalone tickets are also available. Fans can purchase tickets online or at the offices of Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Teams and groups

The tournament features 8 teams, two more than the last edition:

  • Group A: India (defending champions), Pakistan, UAE, Oman

  • Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Preparations are already underway, with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE participating in a tri-series in Sharjah. India’s squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will assemble in Dubai on September 4 for training at the ICC Academy.

UAE ready to host a world-class tournament

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi earlier said: “Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike.”

Fans across the UAE and beyond are eagerly anticipating the tournament, with matches expected to be a thrilling mix of sport, identity, and a grand cricketing spectacle.

DP World Asia Cup 2025 – Tournament schedule:

DateMatchCityTime
Tuesday, 9 SeptemberAfghanistan vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Wednesday, 10 SeptemberIndia vs United Arab EmiratesDubai6:30pm
Thursday, 11 SeptemberBangladesh vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Friday, 12 SeptemberPakistan vs OmanDubai6:30pm
Saturday, 13 SeptemberBangladesh vs Sri LankaAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Sunday, 14 SeptemberIndia vs PakistanDubai6:30pm
Monday, 15 SeptemberUAE vs OmanAbu Dhabi4:00pm
Monday, 15 SeptemberSri Lanka vs Hong KongDubai6:30pm
Tuesday, 16 SeptemberBangladesh vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Wednesday, 17 SeptemberPakistan vs UAEDubai6:30pm
Thursday, 18 SeptemberSri Lanka vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Friday, 19 SeptemberIndia vs OmanAbu Dhabi6:30pm
Saturday, 20 SeptemberB1 vs B2Dubai6:30pm
Sunday, 21 SeptemberA1 vs A2Dubai6:30pm
Monday, 22 SeptemberRest Day
Tuesday, 23 SeptemberA2 vs B1Abu Dhabi6:30pm
Wednesday, 24 SeptemberA1 vs B2Dubai6:30pm
Thursday, 25 SeptemberA2 vs B2Dubai6:30pm
Friday, 26 SeptemberA1 vs B1Dubai6:30pm
Saturday, 27 SeptemberRest Day
Sunday, 28 SeptemberFinalDubai6:30pm
Monday, 29 SeptemberReserve Day
