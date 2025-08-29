"Fans can buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches, which are not included in the seven-match tickets package. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – details will be announced in due course."

"The tickets that start from an affordable Dh40 (Abu Dhabi matches) and Dh50 (Dubai matches). Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400. The package will also enable fans to attend the following matches: India v UAE, Super Four games - B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2 - and the Final.

The announcement has already triggered excitement among Indian and Pakistan fans across the UAE and other parts of the world. For many, securing a ticket is about more than just a match — it is about being part of an experience that blends sport, identity, and a grand occasion.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad that departs directly from their respective home cities, breaking with the usual practice of gathering first in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that all players will be in Dubai by the evening of September 4, with their first training session slated for September 5 at the ICC Academy.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.