GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket
UPDATE

India-Pakistan Asia Cup ticket sales to go on live from today

Prices start from Dh40 in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 in Dubai

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.
Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The match tickets for the DP World Asia Cup 2025 will be available from 5pm (Gulf Standard Time) today, according to a statement from the organisers.

"The tickets that start from an affordable Dh40 (Abu Dhabi matches) and Dh50 (Dubai matches). Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400. The package will also enable fans to attend the following matches: India v UAE, Super Four games - B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2 - and the Final.

Tickets are available here on the Platinum List.

"Fans can buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches, which are not included in the seven-match tickets package. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – details will be announced in due course."

Anticipation among expat fans

The announcement has already triggered excitement among Indian and Pakistan fans across the UAE and other parts of the world. For many, securing a ticket is about more than just a match — it is about being part of an experience that blends sport, identity, and a grand occasion.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE have already begun their preparations with the tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday, while India’s squad is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad that departs directly from their respective home cities, breaking with the usual practice of gathering first in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that all players will be in Dubai by the evening of September 4, with their first training session slated for September 5 at the ICC Academy.

A.K.S. Satish
A.K.S. SatishSports Editor
From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan's players after winning the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. The two teams will be facing each other on September 14.

Big update on Asia Cup tickets sales

2m read
India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan's players after winning the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 23. The two teams will be facing each other on September 14.

India cleared to play Pakistan in Asia Cup in Dubai

3m read
India and Pakistan clashes have been the most-sought by fans. It will be no different during the Asia Cup, to begin in UAE on September 9.

Asia Cup ticket sales: ACC issues big update

3m read
Pakistan bowler Abrar Ahmed celebrates after dismissing India's Shubman Gill during the Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year. Once again UAE will see the India-Pakistan clash during the Asia Cup.

Why I can't wait for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

3m read