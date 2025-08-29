Prices start from Dh40 in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 in Dubai
Dubai: The match tickets for the DP World Asia Cup 2025 will be available from 5pm (Gulf Standard Time) today, according to a statement from the organisers.
"The tickets that start from an affordable Dh40 (Abu Dhabi matches) and Dh50 (Dubai matches). Tickets for the most sought-after India v Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match tickets package starting at Dh1,400. The package will also enable fans to attend the following matches: India v UAE, Super Four games - B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2 - and the Final.
Tickets are available here on the Platinum List.
"Fans can buy separate (standalone) tickets for each of the remaining DP World Asia Cup 2025 matches, which are not included in the seven-match tickets package. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the tickets offices at both Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi – details will be announced in due course."
The announcement has already triggered excitement among Indian and Pakistan fans across the UAE and other parts of the world. For many, securing a ticket is about more than just a match — it is about being part of an experience that blends sport, identity, and a grand occasion.
Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE have already begun their preparations with the tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday, while India’s squad is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad that departs directly from their respective home cities, breaking with the usual practice of gathering first in Mumbai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that all players will be in Dubai by the evening of September 4, with their first training session slated for September 5 at the ICC Academy.
