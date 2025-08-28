Pakistan, Afghanistan eye sharp start as tri-series kicks off in Sharjah

Sharjah: The Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series gets under way in Sharjah on Friday with Pakistan and Afghanistan renewing their rivalry in conditions that have been home to both teams for over a decade. Hosts UAE complete the line-up, but all eyes will be on how the two Asian neighbours approach their final tune-up before next month’s Asia Cup.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan set the tone on the eve of the series, making it clear that his side was not getting carried away with talk of form or momentum. “There are no favourites in Twenty20 cricket,” Rashid said. “On the day, one or two players can change the whole game. For us the only target is to play our best cricket, bring 200 per cent effort and make the right decisions at the right time.”

It was a sharp reminder of how far Afghanistan have come in the format. Once seen as a bowling-heavy side, the Afghans showed during the recent T20 World Cup that their batting group has grown in responsibility. They reached the semi-finals in the USA and Caribbean, beating the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh along the way. Rashid credited that rise to the team’s top order taking charge in pressure games, turning them from plucky challengers into genuine contenders.

Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive in Sharjah after an intense camp in Dubai under new captain Salman Agha. The 30-year-old, who has been tasked with leading a transitional side, acknowledged that his squad is still in the process of finding its feet. Speaking at the press conference, Salman said the current Pakistan line-up was a young unit that lacked experience, but was “learning with every step on the way.”

Despite the inexperience, Pakistan can call on familiar match-winners who have thrived in Sharjah before. The venue has long been an iconic stage for Pakistan cricket, with decades of history behind their dominance in the emirate. Salman was quick to remind reporters that Pakistan have generally raised their game at the venue and will look to lean on that comfort in their opening clash.

Both captains also stressed the importance of this series in preparing for the Asia Cup, where the stakes will be far higher. For Rashid, the focus is on process and consistency. For Salman, it is about nurturing young talent in high-pressure games.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.