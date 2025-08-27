GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan have multiple match-winners, not just Shaheen, says bowling coach

Pacers Haris, Hasan Ali and Salman Mirza backed to support Afridi in Asia Cup

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi discussing the areas to bowl with bowling coach Ashley Noffke.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke has emphasised the depth of his bowling unit ahead of the Asia Cup, saying the team has multiple match-winners, not just Shaheen Shah Afridi. While Afridi remains the spearhead, Noffke highlighted that bowlers like Salman Mirza, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali will play key roles in supporting him and maintaining balance in the squad.

“Shaheen is definitely a major threat, his record speaks for itself,” Noffke said. “But the aim is to build a bowling unit where responsibility is shared. To succeed at this level, we need four or five players capable of winning matches, and that’s exactly what we’re working on — sharing knowledge, developing skills together, and creating a team that thrives collectively.”

Emerging and experienced support

Mirza has impressed with his pace and consistency, while Rauf and Hasan Ali provide both experience and variety. Noffke said this combination gives Pakistan a well-rounded attack capable of adapting to different conditions.

“Players like Mirza, Rauf, and Hasan bring different strengths. They may not always be in the spotlight like Shaheen, but their contributions are crucial. We are building a squad that can win matches together, not just rely on one individual,” he explained.

Shaheen Afridi’s evolution

Afridi, recovering from a serious injury, is steadily regaining top pace and refining his ability to swing the ball both ways. Noffke said his speeds are climbing back into the 140s, and his confidence is steadily returning.

“He’s had to come back from a major injury, so naturally it took time. But we’re starting to see more balls over 140, and his confidence is growing. Swing depends on conditions, but he’s been focusing on hitting the stumps and attacking with both inswing and outswing. That variety will make him even more dangerous,” Noffke said.

Lessons from past tournaments

Pakistan’s bowling balance drew attention during the Champions Trophy, when the team faced criticism for going pace-heavy while rivals leaned on spin. Noffke said the current squad is designed to provide flexibility based on conditions.

“Every pitch is different, and you can’t make blanket decisions,” he said. “Yes, there is more spin focus in the squad at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way. The key is to give the captain and head coach the right options for the conditions on the day.”

Preparation and conditions

The seven-day training camp has helped the bowlers acclimatise to extreme heat and rehearse match scenarios. Noffke said practice in the middle, not just in nets, is vital.

“Just nets aren’t enough. Being out in the middle to bowl, field, and prepare as a team is crucial. The heat is extreme here, even compared to Pakistan, so getting used to that is important for our players,” he said.

Practice matches so far have produced relatively low totals due to slower pitches, but Noffke expects scoring to rise once the main tournament begins on quicker wickets.

“The other night, the pitch was slow and the ball didn’t come onto the bat, so scores dropped. But as the tri-series and Asia Cup progress, the wickets will be faster and you’ll see higher totals again,” he said.

A collective approach

For Noffke, Pakistan’s bowling will succeed through a collective approach. While Afridi remains the leader of the attack, the bowlers like Mirza, Rauf, and Hasan Ali ensure the team has multiple threats capable of taking crucial wickets in any match.

“This squad has been picked with balance in mind, and we believe it’s the best for the conditions right now,” he said. “The most important thing is that we are not a one-man attack. Pakistan cricket deserves more than that.”

