Sport /
Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi named Pakistan’s new ODI captain

PCB replaces Mohammad Rizwan ahead of South Africa series

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi
AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new captain of the national ODI team, replacing Mohammad Rizwan. The announcement came late on Friday, shortly after the close of play on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test against South Africa, which features both players.

The PCB confirmed the decision through an official release but did not mention Rizwan’s name or provide any reason for his removal. The board said the change followed a meeting in Islamabad between the national selection committee and Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson.

Afridi previously captained Pakistan in a five-match T20 series in New Zealand in January last year but was removed from the role following a 4-1 loss.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled for November 4, 6, and 8 — all to be played in Faisalabad.

Rizwan’s exit was expected

Rizwan’s removal had been widely anticipated after the PCB, in an earlier statement, notably avoided confirming his position as ODI captain. Sources suggest the move was not solely Hesson’s decision but had the backing of senior PCB officials.

