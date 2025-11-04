GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan beat South Africa by two wickets in first ODI

Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium stages its first international match in 17 years

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Pakistan's Salman Agha run between the wickets during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025.
Dubai: Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha struck crucial half-centuries as Pakistan edged past South Africa by two wickets in a thrilling first ODI at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 264, Pakistan were made to fight hard by a disciplined South African bowling attack, eventually reaching the target with just two balls to spare.

The hosts got off to a strong start through an 87-run opening stand between Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman. However, right-arm spinner Donovan Ferreira sparked a comeback for the visitors, removing both openers in successive overs to reduce Pakistan to 102/2 in the 18th over.

Saim made 39 off 42 balls with four fours and a six, while Fakhar scored 45 from 57 deliveries, hitting six boundaries, including two sixes.

Pakistan suffered another blow when skipper Babar Azam fell cheaply to Bjorn Fortuin for seven, leaving the score at 105/3. Rizwan and Agha then steadied the innings with a vital 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket, putting Pakistan back in control.

Rizwan’s dismissal for 55 (74 balls, six fours) off Corbin Bosch in the 39th over, however, triggered a late collapse. Agha followed soon after, departing for a well-crafted 62 off 71 balls, featuring seven fours and a six. Pakistan slipped to 252/7, needing 12 runs off the final two overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (9 off 9) kept the chase alive but fell with one run still required. Naseem Shah then held his nerve, surviving an lbw appeal before sealing victory with a single.

For South Africa, Bosch, Ferreira, and Lungi Ngidi took two wickets each, while George Linde and Fortuin claimed one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 263 in 49.1 overs despite half-centuries from openers Quinton de Kock (63) and debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57). Playing their first international match in Faisalabad in 17 years, Pakistan’s bowlers fought back strongly after South Africa’s 98-run opening stand.

Spinner Saim Ayub (2/39) dismissed Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi, while pacer Naseem Shah (3/40) removed De Kock and George Linde to trigger a collapse that saw the visitors lose their last six wickets for 61 runs.

Captain Matthew Breetzke made 42 off 54 before falling to Abrar Ahmed (3/53), while debutant Sinethemba Qeshile added 22 and Corbin Bosch contributed a quickfire 41 down the order. Shaheen Shah Afridi, leading Pakistan in ODIs for the first time, took 1/55.

