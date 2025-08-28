Confident but not overconfident: UAE bank on home edge in tri-series build-up to Asia Cup

Dubai: The UAE men’s cricket team are bracing for one of their biggest tests yet as they begin preparations for next month’s Asia Cup with a high-profile home assignment in the Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025. Captain Muhammad Waseem will lead a 15-member squad in the competition featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan, starting Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

For Waseem, the opportunity to test his side against two of Asia’s established powers marks another step in the team’s upward journey. “It’s a proud moment for us,” the opener said. “We had beaten Afghanistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and it’s a good opportunity for us as an associate team. We are playing against the best teams, and the way we are preparing ourselves, I think in this series also we’ll get some rewards.”

Waseem believes the squad has struck the right balance between experience and youth. “We made a good team, a good combination with experience and youth,” he explained. “I would say Ethan D’Shan and some of the younger boys are doing very good actually. I’m very happy with their performance and the way they are preparing — they have changed their approach and their game.”

That blend of rising talent and proven performers is part of why UAE have been able to shock bigger names in recent years. Their victories over Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even New Zealand have built a quiet belief that they can compete at the highest level. “I’m confident, not overconfident, that we will play good cricket and compete strongly,” Waseem said.

The 30-year-old also sees UAE’s familiarity with the environment as a crucial factor. “Yeah, it’s home for all three teams, to be honest,” he said. “But the way we are preparing from the last one and a half months, and the way we’ve been playing in the last couple of years, I think we’re going to play good cricket over here.”

Head coach Lalchand Rajput echoed his captain’s optimism, describing the tri-series as “the best possible preparation” ahead of the Asia Cup. “Beating Test-playing countries, especially Bangladesh, has given us a lot of confidence,” Rajput said. “It’s not about overconfidence — it’s about believing we can compete with and beat bigger teams. Playing Pakistan and Afghanistan before the Asia Cup is exactly the kind of test we need.”

Rajput has been determined to raise the team’s standards in fitness and fielding, areas he believes are vital to bridging the gap against top opposition. “At this level you have to be mentally strong and physically fit. We are training in the evenings to adapt to the heat. Fitness tests are mandatory, and only fully fit players will be considered. Against big teams you cannot afford lapses — you have to be sharp in every department,” he explained.

The coach also pointed to the unpredictable nature of the T20 format. “In this format, anything can happen. If you can beat Bangladesh, then why not target upsets against other top teams? Our players are excited for this challenge and we want to use every opportunity to grow stronger ahead of the Asia Cup.”

With a settled captain, a promising group of youngsters, and the backing of home conditions, UAE are determined to show they are more than just underdogs. As the tri-series unfolds in Sharjah, Waseem’s side will aim not only for valuable preparation but also to underline their growing stature as genuine challengers in Asian cricket.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.