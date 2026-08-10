Focus on what you can control, Zaheer Khan to Mohammed Shami

35-year-old continues to put in strong performances in domestic cricket
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has advised Mohammed Shami to focus on what he can control rather than worry about how the team management views him. With the 35-year-old continuing to put in strong performances in domestic cricket, Zaheer believes the veteran fast bowler should keep working hard and remain ready for an India comeback.
Shami last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy and has been out of the national side since then. Despite consistently delivering impressive performances for Bengal in domestic cricket, he has failed to find favour with the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.
However, Zaheer believes Shami should continue doing what is within his control – playing matches and performing.
“It is your decision, the way you want to move forward. If you are playing matches and performing well, you remain available. I see things that way. The team’s thinking is different, but your way of thinking is important. If you want to contribute, it is your decision,” Zaheer said.
He added that while a player can analyse the team’s plans and selection decisions, the focus should ultimately remain on contributing whenever the opportunity arises.
“The way the team is looking at things and what is going on in the scheme of things, sometimes you can analyse how you are thinking. But how can you contribute to that? As a player, you should do what Shami is doing. He is playing. As you said, he is playing matches. That is important,” he said.
Zaheer was also asked about the growing list of injury concerns within the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah has had to manage his workload and fitness carefully, while players such as Washington Sundar, B Sai Sudharsan, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also dealt with fitness issues.
For Zaheer, however, injuries are an unavoidable part of professional sport, and players must focus on managing what is within their control.
“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. They are part and parcel of every individual’s journey. You can talk about workload management, but you also need to understand the timing of events. You can see some things, but overall, you have to plan accordingly,” he said.
The former India quick stressed that understanding the cause of an injury is crucial, particularly for fast bowlers, before making decisions about their return.
“If a fast bowler sustains an injury or goes through a difficult phase, it is very important to control the things in your hands. You have to control them properly. Until you know the root cause, you can’t move forward,” Zaheer added.