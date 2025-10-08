Selectors unimpressed with pacer’s domestic form; BCCI official hints at fading chances
Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami is unlikely to make a comeback to the Indian team after being overlooked for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, according to a report by The Telegraph. The report said Shami’s recent domestic performances have been below par, and at 35, his return to international cricket appears increasingly doubtful.
Shami last played for India in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. Since then, injuries have limited his appearances, and his form in domestic matches has failed to impress the national selectors. “At this moment, it’s getting tougher for Shami to return to the Indian team. In the Duleep Trophy too, he wasn’t particularly effective, apart from one brief spell,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph. The official added that Shami’s pace has dipped, and age is catching up, though playing domestic games remains essential for him to continue in the IPL.
Despite his struggles, Shami has made himself available for Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign, which begins on October 15 against Uttarakhand. Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla confirmed that Shami had expressed a strong desire to play. “I spoke to him about a week ago, and he’s keen to join. We’re optimistic about his availability for the Ranji opener,” Shukla said.
However, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has not finalised the squad yet. A senior CAB official told The Telegraph that the final team would be decided after discussions with Shukla. “We’ll sit with Laxmi and discuss all the related aspects, most likely on Tuesday,” the official said.
For now, a return to the national side seems a distant possibility for Shami.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox