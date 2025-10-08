Shami last played for India in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. Since then, injuries have limited his appearances, and his form in domestic matches has failed to impress the national selectors. “At this moment, it’s getting tougher for Shami to return to the Indian team. In the Duleep Trophy too, he wasn’t particularly effective, apart from one brief spell,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph. The official added that Shami’s pace has dipped, and age is catching up, though playing domestic games remains essential for him to continue in the IPL.