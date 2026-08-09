India's Sarfaraz Khan to replace Sudharsan in Sri Lanka series

Toe injury sidelines Sudharsan as India begin new World Test Championship campaign
India's Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with Sarfaraz Khan named as his replacement, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said left-handed batter Sudharsan had made "significant progress" in recovering from a toe problem, but that Khan would replace him.
The opening Test will begin on August 15 in Galle. The second Test will be played between August 23-27 in Colombo.
The series will be India's first in the current World Test Championship (WTC) since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.
India are fifth in the WTC standings, which are led by Australia, with Sri Lanka sixth.