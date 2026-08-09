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India's Sarfaraz Khan to replace Sudharsan in Sri Lanka series

Toe injury sidelines Sudharsan as India begin new World Test Championship campaign

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Selectors turn to in-form Sarfaraz with India sitting fifth in WTC standings
Selectors turn to in-form Sarfaraz with India sitting fifth in WTC standings

India's Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with Sarfaraz Khan named as his replacement, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said left-handed batter Sudharsan had made "significant progress" in recovering from a toe problem, but that Khan would replace him.

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The opening Test will begin on August 15 in Galle. The second Test will be played between August 23-27 in Colombo.

The series will be India's first in the current World Test Championship (WTC) since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.

India are fifth in the WTC standings, which are led by Australia, with Sri Lanka sixth.

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