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Team India arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

Opening Test will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Team India arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

India's Test squad arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday ahead of a two-match series in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The team landed at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo at 3:50pm local time The opening Test will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19Mumbai, with officials from Sri Lanka Cricket on hand to welcome the visitors.

As part of their preparations, India will play a three-day warm-up match at the NCC Grounds in Colombo from August 7, instead of the four-day fixture that had originally been planned.

The opening Test will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the series moves to Colombo for the second Test at the SSC Ground from August 23 to 27.

The contest is expected to play a key role in the early stages of the World Test Championship cycle, with both sides aiming to improve their standing. India are currently fifth in the ICC Test rankings, while Sri Lanka sit sixth.

India's practice match at the NCC Grounds from August 7 to 10 will provide the visitors with valuable match preparation before the Test series gets underway.

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