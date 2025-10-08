GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

South Africa cricket team arrives in Pakistan for two-match Test series

Series which marks start of both nations’ campaigns in 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the fourth day of the second Test match at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the fourth day of the second Test match at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
AFP

Dubai: South Africa’s Test squad landed in Lahore on Wednesday ahead of their two-match Test series against Pakistan, set to begin on October 12.

The team will spend the coming days training and acclimatising to the conditions as they prepare for the red-ball series, which marks the start of both nations’ campaigns in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will take place from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This tour includes fixtures across all three formats. After the Tests, the two sides will face off in three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, scheduled between October 28 and November 8. The squads for the limited-overs matches will be announced at a later date.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back after finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous World Test Championship cycle, where they suffered nine defeats in 14 matches. Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming to launch a strong title defence with a confident start on foreign soil.

Test schedule: First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from October 12 to 16.

Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rehearsal ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony

First match is always crucial, Deepti says

2m read
Bangladesh batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz during their second wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium.

Asia Cup: Bangladesh bank on law of averages vs India

3m read
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his captain Charith Asalanka looks on during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025.

Sri Lanka win as Afghanistan knocked out of Asia Cup

2m read
Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz etched his name in cricketing history with a sensational hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s fabulous five bowlers: T20 hat-trick stars

3m read