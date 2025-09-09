Meet Pakistan-born cricketer who escaped deadly fire to become Hong Kong captain in Asia Cup 2025

His journey from a burning hotel to international captaincy is an inspiring story
Dubai: Hong Kong cricket has a new captain, and his story reads like something out of a movie. Yasim Murtaza, the team's new captain at the Asia Cup in UAE, carries with him one of cricket's most extraordinary tales of survival, resilience, and redemption. Born in Pakistan but now representing Hong Kong, his journey from a burning hotel to international captaincy is an inspiring story.
That night in Karachi
In December 2016, Murtaza was competing in Pakistan's premier first-class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, representing United Bank Limited. The team was staying at Karachi's four-star Regent Plaza hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal when disaster struck. Fire had broken out from the kitchen while everyone was asleep. The whole hotel was engulfed in smoke. Cricket players found themselves trapped between the second and fourth floors as flames and smoke spread upward.
Murtaza made a split-second choice that would alter his destiny forever. He broke a window on the second floor and jumped, landing hard on the floor below. The impact was brutal. His heel suffered a devastating blow, leaving him with a severe injury that would require a year of rehabilitation. But he was lucky enough to survive as 11 people lost their lives and 45 were injured in that fire disaster.
Rehabilitation
The heel injury proved severe. However, the physical damage represented only part of Murtaza's struggle. For weeks, he battled sleepless nights, haunted by memories of that smoke-filled corridor and the terror of being trapped. More devastating than the injury itself was its impact on his cricket ambitions. The rigorous demands of Pakistan's first-class cricket became impossible to meet with the after effects of his injury
Rebirth in Hong Kong
In 2017, when hope seemed lost, the Pakistan Association Cricket Club in Hong Kong extended a lifeline. They offered Murtaza the chance to play limited-over formats where the physical demands were less than first-class cricket and better suited to his recovery. The move to Hong Kong represented far more than a career decision; it was a complete life restart. The local cricket community welcomed Murtaza warmly.
Match by match, Murtaza rebuilt both his skills and confidence. After fulfilling residency requirements, he gained eligibility to represent Hong Kong internationally, a transformation from possible career ending injury to international cricket that few could have predicted.
Leadership and legacy
January 2025 marked the ultimate validation of Murtaza's incredible journey when he was appointed Hong Kong captain. The man who once escaped death by jumping from a burning building now carried the responsibility of leading his adopted nation on cricket's biggest stages.
The Asia Cup 2025 represents the pinnacle of Murtaza's transformation. Leading Hong Kong in Group B against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the defending champions, his first match as captain against Afghanistan will test his leadership against seasoned international opposition.
More than a game
When 34-year-old Yasim Murtaza walks out for the toss in the Asia Cup on the evening of September 9, he embodies more than team aspirations. His presence symbolises the triumph of human resilience over adversity, proving that life's darkest moments sometimes can become the foundation for its greatest achievements.
Having survived real-life and death situations, Murtaza brings a unique perspective to leadership. His story reminds us that sometimes, jumping into the unknown lands you exactly where you need to be.
