Know Shubman Gill's jersey number, his nickname, favourite cricketer and best friend

Gill returned to the T20I fold for the Asia Cup as the vice-captain
Dubai: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has opened up about the story behind his jersey number ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off in the UAE on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, will serve as vice-captain in the tournament under T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
Gill revealed that his jersey No 77, was not his first choice. “I originally wanted the No 7 during the Under-19 World Cup, but it wasn’t available. So, I went with two sevens instead,” he said in a video shared by Star Sports on X.
Reflecting on his inspirations, Gill recalled that Sachin Tendulkar was his childhood idol, while Virat Kohli is his current favourite. He also shared that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is his best friend in the squad. “My cricketing idol growing up was Sachin sir. My favourite cricketer now is Virat Kohli. And my best friend in the team is Ishan Kishan,” he added.
The youngest Indian Test skipper also spoke about his nickname and personal habits. “My nickname is ‘Kaka’, which means baby in Punjabi. The first person I call after winning a match is my dad. One thing I can’t live without is my family. And I always wear the same set of clothes from the first game right through a series,” Gill revealed.
Gill described facing India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite on-field challenge. “One battle I enjoy most is against Bumrah in the nets. He’s relentless, always trying to intimidate you and prove he’s the best. It’s like a cat-and-mouse chase,” he said.
Since his international debut, Gill has represented India in 37 Tests, scoring 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. In ODIs, he has amassed 2,775 runs from 55 matches at a remarkable average of 59.04, while his T20I record stands at 578 runs in 21 outings at 30.42. He now prepares to return to action as India’s vice-captain in the Asia Cup starting Tuesday.
