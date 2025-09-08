Know Shubman Gill's jersey number, his nickname, favourite cricketer and best friend

Reflecting on his inspirations, Gill recalled that Sachin Tendulkar was his childhood idol, while Virat Kohli is his current favourite. He also shared that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is his best friend in the squad. “My cricketing idol growing up was Sachin sir. My favourite cricketer now is Virat Kohli. And my best friend in the team is Ishan Kishan,” he added.