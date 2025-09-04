Asia Cup 2025: India’s star performers who could make the difference

India begin their campaign on September 10 against the UAE , followed by the much-awaited India- Pakistan clash on September 14. The group stage will conclude with India’s second game against the UAE on September 19, before the Super Four stage starts on September 20.

Team India look in formidable shape heading into the Asia Cup T20I edition, boasting a powerful top order, an aggressive captain in Suryakumar Yadav, and a pool of all-rounders to back up their bowling unit, which has been further strengthened by Jasprit Bumrah’s return.

Against England in India’s last T20I series before the Asia Cup, he top-scored with 279 runs in five matches at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68. His handy left-arm spin only adds to his value.

In 17 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43 with a staggering strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries and two fifties, with a best of 135. His dominance against spin and growing comfort against pace make him a tough proposition for any attack.

Abhishek Sharma is one of the most exciting names in India’s current T20I set-up. Known for his fearless approach, the opener combines a high-risk, high-reward style that often puts opponents under pressure.

Although he struggled against the short ball in the England series, managing just 51 runs, Samson quickly regained touch in the Kerala Cricket League, smashing 368 runs in five games at an average of 73.60 and strike rate of 186.80, including a century and three fifties. His tally of 30 sixes in those five innings shows the destructive form he carries.

Sanju Samson has finally found consistency after being promoted as an opener. In 17 matches, he has amassed 487 runs at a strike rate of 171.47, with three centuries and a fifty. Remarkably, three of those tons came within five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa.

In nine T20Is, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 82.60, with two centuries, both coming overseas in South Africa. His best score remains an unbeaten 120, underlining his temperament in challenging conditions.

At just 22, Tilak Varma has become India’s reliable number three. Equally adept at steadying the innings or attacking from ball one, he brings balance to the line-up.

Hardik Pandya remains India’s crucial link between bat and ball. He has made 320 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 145.45, while also taking 10 wickets with best figures of 2/23. His ability to finish games with the bat and provide breakthroughs with the ball makes him indispensable.

After a forgettable 2021 World Cup, Varun Chakravarthy has scripted a fine comeback. In 12 matches, he has taken 31 wickets at a stunning average of 11.25, including two five-wicket hauls. His best performance, 5/17, highlights his ability to dismantle batting line-ups.

If the top order fires and bowlers maintain their rhythm, the Men in Blue could well dominate the tournament and set the tone ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

With a blend of experienced match-winners and fearless youngsters, India enter the Asia Cup with one of the most balanced squads in recent years.

Arshdeep Singh has cemented his role with disciplined bowling and movement. In 11 games, he has picked up 20 wickets at an average of 15.15, with best figures of 3/14. His economy of 7.87 makes him a reliable option in both powerplay and death overs.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.